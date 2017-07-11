Latest update July 11th, 2017 9:32 AM

Health Minister vows to curb Dengue within a month

Jul 11, 2017 Local, News Ticker 0

Minister of Health, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, says that a programme is to be implemented where the spread of Dengue would be curbed by 50 percent within a month.

The Minister said this programme would be implemented based on the recommendations of a team of experts from the WHO.

The report, compiled by the team of WHO Experts, on the eradication of Dengue in Sri Lanka, has been handed over to the Health Minsiter.

When News 1st made inquiries, Deputy Director General of Health Services, Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva, said that the report would be presented to the Cabinet today.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Director General of Health Services added that steps are being taken to only admit critical Dengue patients to government hospitals in a bid to curb the influx of Dengue patients at state hospitals.


