Gulf crisis: Qatar emir calls for negotiations

The emir of Qatar has called for negotiations to ease a boycott by four powerful Arab neighbours.

In his first speech since four Arab countries severed ties with Doha, a defiant Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said life was continuing as normal despite what he described as an unjust “siege”.

“We are open to dialogue to resolve the outstanding problems,” so long as Qatar’s “sovereignty is respected,” the emir said.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut ties and imposed sanctions on Qatar last month, accusing it of financing extremist groups and supporting terrorism, which the emir denied.

The restrictions put in place by the four Arab nations have forced the gas-rich emirate to import food by sea and air to meet the basic needs of it’s population of 2.7 million.