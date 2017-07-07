Govt halts excavations at Uma Oya; expert views sought

The government has decided to temporarily hault all excavation activities at the Uma Oya project until a water leak is completely stopped.

Issuing a communique, the Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, Anura Dissanayake, said that drill machines at the lower sector of the tunnel will be removed within the next ten days.

The secretary has said that the decision was taken following a discussion that was held with the relevant parties involved in the Uma-Oya multi purpose project, under the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena.

The technical instruments required for the excavations based on recommendations of the Special Consultant from Switzerland will be brought to the country before July 18.

Moreover, the President has also called for a Norwegian expert to observe and investigate the Uma Oya project and submit recommendations regarding the project.

The Norwegian expert is scheduled to visit the country on July 31 and will submit the report, including recommendations, on August 15.

The Ministry further noted that steps have been taken to immediately allocate Rs. 300 million to the Badulla District Secretariat to provide compensation to those affected by this project.