SL govt receives document from World Bank on Draft Audit Bill

The government has received a document from the World Bank on the Draft Audit Bill.

The World Bank review of the draft indicates that the Audit Bill meets the eight core principles articulated by the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions as essential requirements of proper public sector auditing.

However, the provision relating to surcharge powers has not been accepted by the Government of Sri Lanka.

This provision would elevate the Auditor General’s Department of Sri Lanka to a Supreme Audit Institution with financial and administrative autonomy.