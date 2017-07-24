GMOA warns of strike – requests centre around investigation

The Government Medical Officers’ Association warns that they will launch another strike action tomorrow morning.

One of the main requests made by the GMOA is to launch an investigation into the tense situation that arose when attempting to arrest the Convener of the Medical Students Activists Committee, Ryan Jayalath.

The Colombo Crimes Division informed the Chief Magistrate of Colombo on Monday that they have been obstructed in their duty while attempting to arrest Convener of the Medical Students Activists Committee, Ryan Jayalath.

While the police has informed courts that steps will be taken to arrest those who obstruct in carrying out duties, permission was also sought to obtain video footage of six media institutions to carryout investigations.

Among the people present during the arrest of Ryan Jayalath were members of the JVP, Front Line Socialist Party and representatives of the GMOA.

Meanwhile, students who were dispersed from Lipton Circle following a court order, gathered once again, today, and commenced a Satyagraha at the same location following a march from the Colombo University.

UPFA MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Wasantha Samarasinghe of the JVP, Duminda Nagamuwa of the Front Line Socialist Party and Dr. Navinda Soysa were among those who participated in the protest march.

In the meantime, a group of parents protested over an incident where students of the Inter-University Students Council were distributing leaflets against SAITM in Kekirawa.