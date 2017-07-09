GMOA threatens to strike again over SLMC Presidency

The President of the Sri Lanka Medical Council has a fixed service term of five years.

The present President of the SLMC, Prof. Carlo Fonseka has been serving as President since 2012. His term ended on December 31, 2016 – but the Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne extended his term by six more months.

“I extended Carlo Fonseka’s tenure based on a request made by Dr. Upul Gunasekara. Then I was told to keep him until the doctors report on Thajudeen’s murder is complete.” said the Minister.

The doctor’s report on Thajudeen’s murder is complete. And Prof. Fonseka himself has said to the Minister of Health, according to Dr. Senaratne, that “he (Prof. Fonseka) cannot serve in this post anymore”.

Next in line to succeed Prof. Carlo Fonseka is Prof. Colvin Goonaratne.

However, the Government Medical Officers’ Association has voiced their objection to the appointment of Prof. Goonaratne.

The GMOA convened a media briefing today (July 9) and said that they would resort to yet another strike if someone else but Prof. Fonseka is appointed as SLMC President.

Dr. Haritha Aluthge, GMOA’s Secretary made a “humble request to not create the crisis of 88 and 89 by dragging unversity students onto the streets”.

Dr. Aluthge says the Government has an obligation to protect the Medical Council Ordinance. “so work according to it, do not try to bring down the massive consensus it has. It will only result in patients having to pay with their lives“. he added

The Voice of Patients

“Where will the helpless people go to get medicine?”

“You should give us a solution before the public gets violent.”

“Will these doctors stay without doing anything if this happens to their parents or siblings?”

Min. of Health, Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne also said:

“You can call Carlo Fonseka and ask if he wants to stay or not. He is 84 years old. I think the Medical Council’s request is to keep him in his position until he is 90 years. They are concerned about Carlo Fonseka more than he is concerned about himself.”

The Sri Lanka Medical Council, previously known as the Ceylon Medical Council, was established by the Medical Council Ordinance No. 24 of 1924.

The council consists of 25 members.