Gammadda 1000 Projects initiative commences

“Changing the face of rural Sri Lanka”, which is what Gammadda is all about. It is the largest humanitarian development initiative in Sri Lanka.

In that light, the ‘Gammadda 1000 Projects’ initiative was launched today.Five major projects in the towns of Matara, Balangoda, Kalpitiya, Padaviya and Jaffna commenced today.

The projects that the public will see become a reality through the Gammadda 1000 Projects initiative.

The five major projects are:

  • The construction of two water purification facilities in Jaffna and Padaviya.
  • Renovation work of the Methodist Primary School in Urugamuwa, Matara.
  • Construction of a rural road in the district of Balangoda.
  • A project to construct a maritime light tower in Kalpitiya,

