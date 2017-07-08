Trump, Putin: US presidential election debate at first meeting

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have discussed the alleged Russian hacking of last year’s US presidential election during their first meeting.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson described the exchanges as “robust”.

They have also, reached an agreement on curbing violence in Southwest Syria.

Tillerson, told reporters the ceasefire was a “defined agreement” and could be a precursor to further cooperation in Syria.

Tillerson also added that both presidents acknowledged the “challenges of cyber threats and interference in the democratic processes” in the United States and other countries and that they would work together to “create a framework” for dealing with such threats, including terrorism, efforts to hack into the “internal affairs of countries” and any actions against “infrastructure.”

According to reports, the meeting has lasted nearly two-and-a-quarter hours, longer than originally planned.