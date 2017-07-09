Future of Uma Oya Project to be decided after reports from key bodies

The three-member committee comprising of cabinet ministers, to look into the Uma Oya Multi-Purpose Project, has decided to call for reports from universities with regard to the matter.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera said that reports will be called for from the Universities of Moratuwa and Peradeniya,

In addition, another report is to be called for from the National Building Research Organisation.

The minister said that future action with regard to the Uma Oya Project will be taken based on the findings of these reports as well as the findings of the report compiled by a team of Norwegian experts.

3655 houses in the Bandarawela and Ella Divisional Secretariats have been affected by the Uma Oya Multi-Purpose project.

The government on Friday, decided to halt all drilling activities of the project, until the underground leak in the project is plugged.

Secretary to the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, Anura Dissanayake, said that steps are being taken to remove the drill in the lower half of the tunnel within the next 10 days.

In addition, he said that the necessary technical equipment for the project, recommended by a team of Swiss Experts, will be airlifted to the country on July 18.