Fuel shortage to be resolved by evening -three million liters of fuel on distribution

Fuel is getting back in the flow, as claimed by the Ministry of Petroleum Resource Development. They say that Three Million liters of petroleum began distribution at midnight, last night (July 26).

According to the Ministry’s Secretary, the current fuel shortage will be resolved by this evening (July 27).

Long queues can still be seen in Colombo and other urban areas at fuel stations.

In case you need to catch up…

The Petroleum Trade Unions Collective launched a strike action on the July 24. They protested against handing over the China-bay and Hambantota Port oil tanks to India and China respectively.

As expected, the action caused inconvenience to the Sri Lankan public.

The tide changed at around 10.30 pm on July 25 as the Secretary to the President released a gazette notification declaring ‘Petroleum unloading and distribution’ as an Essential Service.

Thereby, all workers attached to distribution and unloading of petroleum were noticed to return to work. Failure to do so would be considered as ‘voluntarily vacating the position’.

By midnight on July 25, Sri Lanka Army and Police were dispatched to the Kolonnawa and Muthurajawela Petroleum Storage Facilities. However, the protesting workers obstructed the entrance and denied entry for the forces.

The Army Personnel then found an alternate route inside and took over the facility.

By the around noon of July 26, SL Army and Navy personnel began re-filling Oil Tankers with fuel and dispatched the tankers to fuel stations with military protection.