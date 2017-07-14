Latest update July 14th, 2017 3:37 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Former Navy Spokesperson placed in remand custody

Jul 14, 2017 Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0

Former Navy Spokesperson placed in remand custody

Former Deputy Director of Operations of the Sri Lanka Navy and former Navy Spokesperson, Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake has been placed in remand custody until July 19.

Dassanayake was arrested in connection to the disappearance of 11 youth in 2008.

He was remanded after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate, Lanka Jayaratne.

Dassanayake, was detained by the CID at the Navy hospital in Welisara, and was produced before court this morning.

Dassanayake was receiving treatment at the Navy Hospital at the time of his arrest.After he was produced before courts, the magistrate ordered that he be admitted to the Prisons Hospital.

A request made by Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake, to travel overseas, was rejected by the courts.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach