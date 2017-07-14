Former Navy Spokesperson placed in remand custody

Former Deputy Director of Operations of the Sri Lanka Navy and former Navy Spokesperson, Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake has been placed in remand custody until July 19.

Dassanayake was arrested in connection to the disappearance of 11 youth in 2008.

He was remanded after being produced before Colombo Fort Magistrate, Lanka Jayaratne.

Dassanayake, was detained by the CID at the Navy hospital in Welisara, and was produced before court this morning.

Dassanayake was receiving treatment at the Navy Hospital at the time of his arrest.After he was produced before courts, the magistrate ordered that he be admitted to the Prisons Hospital.

A request made by Commodore D.K.P. Dassanayake, to travel overseas, was rejected by the courts.