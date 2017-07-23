Latest update July 23rd, 2017 11:37 AM

Foreign and local experts working to stop Uma Oya leakage

Work has begun to stop the water leakage at the Uma Oya Multi-Purpose Project.When News 1st made inquiries in this regard, a senior official connected to the project said that work is being carried out based on the recommendation, and with the guidance of  Norwegian scientists and local experts.

The company working to stop the leak says that it would need around eight weeks to halt the leak at the site. A senior official said that all work would be inspected by engineers attached to the Uma Oya Multi-Purpose project.

Meanwhile, another Norwegian Expert is to arrive in the country on July 31, to carry out a special investigation into the project.


