Five NFF MPs including Wimal Weerawansa withdraw from Constitutional Assembly

The National Freedom Front, led by MP Wimal Weerawansa has withdrawn from the Constitutional Assembly.

Confirming the matter, the Parliament’s Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief Secretary Neil Iddawela told News 1st that the Speaker of Parliament was handed a letter informing of NFF’s withdrawal from the assembly.

The Constitutional Assembly was created with the aim of formulating a new constitution. It consisted of all the parliamentarians.

Accordingly, the letter handed over by the National Freedom Front to the Speaker states that five members of the party will withdraw from the Constitutional Assembly. The letter has been signed by the following NFF MPs

  • Wimal Weerawansa
  • Weerakumara Dissanayake
  • Jayantha Samaraweera
  • Niroshan Premarathne
  • Udayashantha Gunasekara

