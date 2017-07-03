Latest update July 3rd, 2017 10:01 AM

Fishermen arrested for use of illegal equipment

13 fishermen who were fishing illegally in the seas off Mannar and Trincomalee have been arrested.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that 8 fishermen were arrested in the seas near Norway Island off Trincomalee and 5 more arrested off Mannar for using banned fishing equipment

The arrested fishermen had several dinghys and a fishing line 225 meters long, considered to be illegal equipment for fishing.


