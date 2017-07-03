Fishermen arrested for use of illegal equipment

Jul 03, 2017 Nethmi Perera Local, News Ticker 0
13 fishermen who were fishing illegally in the seas off Mannar and Trincomalee have been arrested.
The Sri Lanka Navy said that 8 fishermen were arrested in the seas near Norway Island off Trincomalee and 5 more arrested off Mannar for using banned fishing equipment
The arrested fishermen had several dinghys and a fishing line 225 meters long, considered to be illegal equipment for fishing.
