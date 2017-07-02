Fire erupts at Rajagiriya supermarket

A fire has erupted in a super market in Rajagiriya.

The Colombo Fire Brigade said that five fire engines from the Colombo, Kotte and Dehiwala fire brigades had been deployed to douse the fire.

The fire had erupted at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday. According to the fire brigade, the fire has not been contained as yet.

No casualties have been reported thus far. The cause for the blaze is yet to be determined.