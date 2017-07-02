Latest update July 2nd, 2017 9:41 AM

Fire erupts at Rajagiriya supermarket

Jul 02, 2017 Local, Top Slider 0

A fire has erupted in a super market in Rajagiriya.

The Colombo Fire Brigade said that five fire engines from the Colombo, Kotte and Dehiwala fire brigades had been deployed to douse the fire.

The fire had erupted at around 5:30 a.m.  on Sunday. According to the fire brigade, the fire has not been contained as yet.

No casualties have been reported thus far. The cause for the blaze is yet to be determined.


