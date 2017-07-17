Failed Google Loon Project: Rs. 9,872,538.20 of tax-payers’ money gone with the wind?

While revelations are coming to light regarding the National Payment Platform (NPP), startling details are also being revealed regarding the Google Loon Project.

There have been many revelations regarding the shortcomings of the failed Google Loon Project, which aimed to provide internet services at a cheap price. Key among them was the attempt to acquire the spectrum of the country which is a national resource, through a company named ‘Rama’ which was established for Google Loon.

Parties involved in this project emphasised on many occasions that they did not spend state funds for this project.

“..We have not spent a single cent of tax payer money on this project..”, claimed Minister of Telecommunication and Digital Infrastructure, Harin Fernando.

If what the minister said is true, why was Rs. 450,000 spent to hire the main auditorium of the Temple Trees for the launch of this project?

Why was Rs. 2,830,500 spent to produce six video snippets in Sinhala and Tamil?

How was Rs. 3,500,000 spent on developing three short films?

Wasn’t a sum of Rs. 934,065 spent on creating a show-reel (short film) for ICTA?

Is it not true that Rs. 2,357,973.20 was spent for the overall Event Coordinator?

Rs. 9,872,538.20 has been spent for this purpose, is this not tax payer money?