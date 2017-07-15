Water management hits lowest depths despite large cabinet of ministers to ensure welfare

There are 103 river basins in Sri Lanka, with the Mahaweli River, Kelani River, Kalu River, Walawe River and Gin River being the main river basins, About 56 billion cubic metres of water in our country flows to the sea.

Annually, 11,016 million cubic metres of water from the Mahaweli river flows to the sea.

7502 million cubic metres of water from the Kalu Ganga flows into the sea. 5,490 million cubic metres of water from the Kelani River flows to the sea, with no benefit.

62% of water which Gin River receives is flowed into the sea with no benefit.

Isn’t it obvious that Sri Lanka will undergo drought when so much of water in the country is flowed into the sea?

In the good old days, King Parakramabahu drew light to the importance of water by stating to not let even a drop

of water which falls from the sky to be flown into the sea, without getting the benefit that it can give mankind.

Even after maintaining a large cabinet of ministers, why has Sri Lanka not yet thought about water management?

Through soil conservation, national land use policy and by protecting the upper watersheds, river water can be

safeguarded.

If not, we will not be able to tackle floods or droughts. And a number of future generations will too have to face the situation we are in today.