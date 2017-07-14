Latest update July 14th, 2017 5:01 PM

Eighteen Minneriya National School students hospitalised

Eighteen Minneriya National School students hospitalised

Eighteen students of the Minneriya National School have been hospitalised following a wasp attack.

According to the police, two teachers who also sustained injuries in the attack were admitted to hospital as well.

A News1st correspondent in the area notes that the attack took place when a hive located in a tree on the school premises was disturbed.

The victims are not in a serious condition according to the police.


