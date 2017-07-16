Latest update July 16th, 2017 3:37 PM

Eight dead in wall collapse at Senegal football stadium

Jul 16, 2017

Eight people have died and at least 49 are injured after a wall collapsed at a football stadium in Senegal.

The wall collapsed as people prepared to leave after the game.

Fighting started between rival fans and police responded by using tear gas, which led to panic, a stampede, and the wall collapse.

Sports Minister Matar Ba said a young girl was among the dead.

He vowed “strong measures so that such an event will never be repeated in Senegal”.

