Egodapitiya continues to wait for a solution as the human-elephant conflict rages on

The people of Egodapitiya, Karuwalagaswewa in the Puttalam district continue to suffer due to the Human-Elephant conflict despite multiple requests.

The people of Egodapitiya still await a permanent solution to wild elephants encroaching the village at night and roam the land till dawn.

“We have been forced to leave our homes and villages”, said one villager.

While the residents continue to request for a permanent solution from the relevant authorities, the area’s Wildlife Office informed News 1st that measures are being taken in this regard.