“Donald Trump didn’t know about my meeting with Russian lawyer” – Donald Trump Jr.

US President Donald Trump’s son has said he did not tell his father about a meeting with a Russian lawyer who said she could help his election campaign.

Donald Trump Jr told Fox News that his meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya at Trump Tower in June last year was “just a nothing”, but in retrospect, he would have done things differently.

Asked by Fox News if he had told his father about the meeting, Trump Jr said: “No. It was just a nothing. There was nothing to tell.”

The Russian lawyer, Veselnitskaya, whom Donald Trump Jr had allegedly met, had denied in an interview with NBC News having ever acted on behalf of the Russian government.