Disciplinary action to be taken over Sri Jayewardenepura University clash

Friday, June 30 – A group of students at the University of Sri Jayawardenapura organised a Pirith chanting ceremony. However, the night meant for religious activities took a quick turn.

Another group of university students, from the same faculty (Science), had allegedly assaulted two students who organised the arrangements for the ceremony.

A female student who witnessed the clash described the assailants stating they were clad in T-hirts and had their faces covered. “they used tube-lights as well to assault the other students” she said.

Disciplinary action to follow

The University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Sampath Amaratunga says that strict disciplinary action will be taken against all students involved in the clash at the university premises.

The vice chancellor called the assault “an extremely barbaric act” and added that the Disciplinary Committee will act on the matter on Monday, July 3. VC Prof. Amaratunga also stated that all video footage, audio recordings and images will be presented to the disciplinary committee.

“As a country, we cannot allow such violence to continuously take place like this. If future generations of the literate society behaves like this, then there will be no value for the literate in this country ..” said Prof. Amaratunga.