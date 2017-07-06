Latest update July 6th, 2017 10:14 PM

DENGUE WATCH: A microscopic look at a deadly virus that is doing the rounds

DENGUE WATCH: A microscopic look at a deadly virus that is doing the rounds

What is Dengue?

Dengue was first recognised in the 1950s during Dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. There are four distinct serotypes of the Dengue virus, namely DEN 1, DEN 2, DEN 3 and DEN 4. Recovery from infection by one provides lifelong immunity against that particular serotype. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only partial and temporary.

How to reduce chances of getting infected with Dengue Fever?

  • Change water in vases/bowls (including pet water containers) on alternate days
  • Remove water from flowerpot plates on alternate days
  • Keep the garden clean
  • Clean gullies and drainage regularly
  • Dispose properly all possible containers where water can collect
  • Using of personal household protection such as window screens, long-sleeved clothes, insecticide treated materials, coils, nets and vaporizers

Symptoms of Dengue Fever:

  • Severe headache
  • High fever
  • Muscle and joint aches
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Red patches (itchy and appears a few days after the onset of fever)
  • Bleeding tendency (Nose, gums and bruises)
  • Low Blood Pressure/shock due to bleeding or leaking blood vessels
  • Liver or kidney failure

What needs to be done?

If the above symptoms last long – for more than two days – what needs to be done first is to do the Dengue Antigen test. If the test is ‘negative’, there is no Dengue infection. If it is ‘positive’, it is a must to take action immediately.

You may have to do a ”Full Blood Count’ as well.

Maintenance of the patient’s body fluid volume is critical to severe dengue care.

How can a child infected with Dengue Fever be managed?

At home:

  • Bed rest
  • Higher intake of fluids – Children aged one year or over 10kg, at least one litre a day.
    Children over 40kg, at least two litres a day.
  • Intake fluids with salt and sugar (King coconut, soup, kanji, fruit juices, porridge)
  • Paracetamol 15mg/kg can be given six hourly to relieve and to keep fever under control

When does a child need to get admitted to the hospital?

  • If the fever lasts for more than two days
  • If the platelet count drops below 150,000
  • Abdominal pain/ vomiting
  • Any evidence of bleeding
  • If feeling lethargic or drowsy
  • Have breathing difficulties
  • Loss of appetite

When is it safe for a child to go home?

  • No fever for 48 hours without any paracetamol
  • Good/ improving appetite
  • When blood concentration (PCV/HCT) is normal
  • When the platelet count is above 50,000
  • Proper passing of urine

