DENGUE WATCH: A microscopic look at a deadly virus that is doing the rounds

What is Dengue?

Dengue was first recognised in the 1950s during Dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. There are four distinct serotypes of the Dengue virus, namely DEN 1, DEN 2, DEN 3 and DEN 4. Recovery from infection by one provides lifelong immunity against that particular serotype. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only partial and temporary.

How to reduce chances of getting infected with Dengue Fever?

Change water in vases/bowls (including pet water containers) on alternate days

Remove water from flowerpot plates on alternate days

Keep the garden clean

Clean gullies and drainage regularly

Dispose properly all possible containers where water can collect

Using of personal household protection such as window screens, long-sleeved clothes, insecticide treated materials, coils, nets and vaporizers

Symptoms of Dengue Fever:

Severe headache

High fever

Muscle and joint aches

Nausea and vomiting

Red patches (itchy and appears a few days after the onset of fever)

Bleeding tendency (Nose, gums and bruises)

Low Blood Pressure/shock due to bleeding or leaking blood vessels

Liver or kidney failure

What needs to be done?

If the above symptoms last long – for more than two days – what needs to be done first is to do the Dengue Antigen test. If the test is ‘negative’, there is no Dengue infection. If it is ‘positive’, it is a must to take action immediately.

You may have to do a ”Full Blood Count’ as well.

Maintenance of the patient’s body fluid volume is critical to severe dengue care.

How can a child infected with Dengue Fever be managed?

At home:

Bed rest

Higher intake of fluids – Children aged one year or over 10kg, at least one litre a day.

Children over 40kg, at least two litres a day.

Intake fluids with salt and sugar (King coconut, soup, kanji, fruit juices, porridge)

Paracetamol 15mg/kg can be given six hourly to relieve and to keep fever under control

When does a child need to get admitted to the hospital?

If the fever lasts for more than two days

If the platelet count drops below 150,000

Abdominal pain/ vomiting

Any evidence of bleeding

If feeling lethargic or drowsy

Have breathing difficulties

Loss of appetite

When is it safe for a child to go home?

No fever for 48 hours without any paracetamol

Good/ improving appetite

When blood concentration (PCV/HCT) is normal

When the platelet count is above 50,000

Proper passing of urine