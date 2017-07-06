DENGUE WATCH: A microscopic look at a deadly virus that is doing the rounds

Jul 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Life Style, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Dengue was first recognised in the 1950s during Dengue epidemics in the Philippines and Thailand.
Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. There are four distinct serotypes of the Dengue virus, namely DEN 1, DEN 2, DEN 3 and DEN 4. Recovery from infection by one provides lifelong immunity against that particular serotype. However, cross-immunity to the other serotypes after recovery is only partial and temporary.
If the above symptoms last long – for more than two days – what needs to be done first is to do the Dengue Antigen test. If the test is ‘negative’, there is no Dengue infection. If it is ‘positive’, it is a must to take action immediately.
You may have to do a ”Full Blood Count’ as well.
Maintenance of the patient’s body fluid volume is critical to severe dengue care.
At home:
