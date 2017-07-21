Latest update July 21st, 2017 11:13 PM

Dengue claims life of Dehiwala child (Video)

Dengue has claimed the life of another child. This time, it is a six-year-old girl who became victim to this deadly fever.

Dahamsa Perera was a resident of Dehiwala.

She was admitted to the Kalubowila Teaching hospital on July 15 after contracting Dengue.

Her mother told us that they began treatment on the same day she got the fever but that her condition did not improve.

“We checked for the blood count as well. ” she added


