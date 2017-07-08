Health Ministry cautions over frequent cause of Dengue-related deaths

The Ministry of Health has said that delayed admission to hospital has proven to be the most frequent cause of death of Dengue patients.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Jayasundara said, this information came to light after examining reports of Dengue patients who had died.

He requests the general public to immediately seek medical attention if symptoms of fever arise.

Meanwhile, Community Physician at the Dengue Eradication Unit, Specialist Dr. Prasheela Samaraweera said over 80,000 Dengue patients and 227 Dengue-related deaths have been reported so far this year.