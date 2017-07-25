Perpetual Treasuries inquiry: Witness asked to ‘destroy’ apartment lease agreement

Monday, July 24 – A crucial piece of evidence was revealed at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into Arjun Aloysious of Perpetual Treasuries. The revelation was made by a witness during the inquiry process.

Aloysious had leased an apartment in Colombo off the witness. According to the witness, he had contacted her, asking her to destroy her copy of the lease agreement, having claimed to have destroyed his copy already.

The witness had stated that the lease agreement was entered into with a company named “Walk and Row Pvt. Ltd.” for the apartment in question.

What is interesting is that Aloysious is the director of Walt and Row Pvt. Ltd. And the witness testified that Aloysious would be the lessor while the family of a Government Minister would occupy the space.

Later, the apartment was sold to the said Minister’s family for Rs.165 million by a company named ‘Global Transportation and Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

The company has in fact, listed the said minister’s wife and daughter as directors.