Court cases: Aluthgamage bribery case, Kumara Welgama FR petition taken up

The Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court ordered that evidence of the case filed by the Bribery Commission against Mahindananda Aluthgamage and other suspects, be examined on October 30.

The case is in relation to an alleged misappropriation that took place when importing sports equipment worth Rs. 53.5 million for the Sports Development Department.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered that the suspects of the case, former Chairman of Lak Sathosa Nalin Fernando and Elmo Perera, a coordinating Secretary to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, to be present before court on July 30.

The Fundamental Rights Petition filed by MP Kumara Welgama asking for an order to prevent the FCID from arresting him, was postponed to November 07.

The petition was taken up today, before a three judge bench comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep, Justices Anil Gunaratne and Nalin Perera.

“Mahinda will do something. We are with the general public. We hope to topple the government by the end of this year. The election is coming in 2020, we hope to topple the Heads first then there is no need for an election. We just have to establish the government”, said parliamentarian Kumara Welgama UPFA.