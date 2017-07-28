Cases over Shiranthi Rajapaksa’s vehicle usage, Basil’s land purchase, Wellawatte building taken up

Former First Lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has sought more time to appear before the Criminal Investigations Department.

Shiranthi Rajapaksa was informed to appear before the CID to provide a statement with regard to a SUV used by , which was infact given by the Red Cross to the Siriliya Saviya Foundation.

The Attorney General’s Department informed court that it has identified those who were travelling in the jeep that followed the car driven by Thajudeen moments before his death.

Deputy Solicitor General Dilan Ratnayake informed the Colombo Additional Magistrate that the CID is cross-checking the photographs that were taken and is investigating the matter to apprend the suspects.

The case will be taken up on August 24.

The charred remains of rugby player, the late Wasim Thajudeen was discovered in his burnt car near the Shalika Grounds in Narahenpita on the 17th of May 2012.

Back then ,Police ruled that the car crashed on to a wall and caught fire.

However, there were suspicions surrounding the death of Thajudeen and his body was exhumed in August 2015 for investigations.

Investigators presented many facts to prove that the death was a homicide and arrested former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake and an officer attached to the Narahenpita Police for concealing evidence of a crime.

A separate judicial process is taking place surrounding the Judicial Medical reports on the Thajudeen Homicide.

The WasimThajudeen homicide case is still on-going and those directly responsible are yet to be arrested

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ruled the return of a building in Wellawatte to its original owners.

The building was taken over by the Government in 2009 based on the instructions of Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Justices Buwaneka Aluvihare and Anil Gunaratne ordered for the owners to be given Rs.500,000 as compensation on the matter.

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa excercised his powers as Defence Minister to take over the building on December 17, 2009.

The building was taken over following a gazette that was published after the Terrorist Investigation Division presented facts that the building owned by a couple living in Switzerland had operated a medical centre in the second and third floors which had LTTE involvement in the purchase.

Meantime, former Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Thirukumar Nadesan appeared before the Gampaha High Court on Thursday.

This was in relation to case filed by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division regarding the purchase of a 16 acre land in Mapitigama , Malwana and constructing a house on it.

The attorneys appearing for the former minister claimed they require documents filed with the High Court on the matter.

High Court Judge Priyantha Fernando informed the counsel to produce a list of the documents required and adjourned sittings for October 4.