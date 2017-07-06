Comments expressed over Inland Revenue Bill tabled in Parliament

The Inland Revenue Bill was tabled in parliament on July 05.

Here are some of the comments expressed on the Draft Bill…

In parliament:

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka: “Even before this is debated in parliament, it has given rise to a number of issues. I would like to know if you are ready to grant a meeting with the trade unions and other institutions involved”.

MP Lakshman Kiriella: “There is no law which states we must discuss this with trade unions”.

Anura Kumara Dissanayaka: “This is only a proposal to get this done cleanly. I don’t know about the current Minister of Finance, but none of the discussions with his predecessor ended successfully”.

PM Ranil Wickremesinghe: “Those who want to go before court, now have the time to do that. You can send proposals to our Select Committees, we will also tell the minister who to engage in discussions with”.

Wasantha Samarasinghe (President – Inter-Company Employees’ Union): “This Bill should only be approved following a comprehensive debate, if not the people and the trade unions will rise up against such an arbitrary decision”.

When inquiries were made, Commissioner General of Inland Revenue, Ivan Dissanayake noted that it is the government’s job to amend legislation adding that it is the Department’s responsibility to execute the government’s decisions.

Meanwhile, tax expert Chandima Rodrigo also commented on the Draft Bill:

“The biggest violation I see is, tax payer is not treated like the tax payer should be treated. A tax payer is entitled to know reasons, if he is assessed. A mandatory requirement of giving reasons is removed in this Bill and tax payer would not know why he is assessed. Then the burden of proof lies on the hands of the tax payer when he appeals to prove his innocence. How can you prove that you are not to be assessed if you don’t know the reasons that you are assessed. That is a big violation of natural justice”.