Colombo court issues injunction over activities at Narahenpita Abayarama Viharaya

Colombo Chief District Judge Sujeewa Nissanka issued an interim injunction on Friday, prohibiting political activities at the Abayarama Viharaya in Narahenpita.

The order was issued after taking into consideration a petition filed by Chief Prelate of Sri Abayaramaya in Narahenpita and Sri Poorwarama Viharaya in Kirulapone Venerable Pathberiye Wimalagana Thero.

Attorneys-at-Law representing the Chief Prelate extensively pointed out before court that Venerable Muruththettuwe Ananda Thero who is in control of the administration of Abayaramaya Temple, had utilised the temple for political and business activities.


