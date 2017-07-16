Central, Uva provinces senior DIG Lalith Jayasinghe remanded

Senior DIG of the Central and Uva provinces, Lalith Jayasinghe, who was arrested yesterday, was remanded until July 25.

The Senior DIG was remanded after being produced before the Kayts Acting Magistrate, R. Sabeysan.

On early Sunday morning, three persons, including the arrested Senior DIG, were injured after the vehicle they were travelling in, met with a motor accident while he was being taken to courts.

Police said that the van the group, were travelling in, had collided onto a lamp post.The accident had caused injuries to the chest and left leg of the Senior DIG.

The two other injured are officers attached to the CID.

The senior DIG was arrested yesterday, for allegedly aiding a suspect connected to the Vidya Sivaloganathan rape and homicide case, to evade arrest.