CEA to inspect 121 garbage dumps countrywide

The Central Environment Authority is taking measures to inspect 121 garbage dumps across the country.

Deputy Director General at the CEA, Engineer Upali Indraratne, said that the stability of the garbage dumps, the quality of the air surrounding the dump and the water pollution in the area will be inspected.

He said that laboratory tests will be carried out to determine these factors.The Deputy Director General at the CEA further said that 25 teams will be deployed at district level for this purpose.

The most number of garbage dumps are reported from the districts of Ratnapura and Kurunegala.


