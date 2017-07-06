CBSL Monetary Board suspends Perpetual Treasuries Limited from acting as a Primary Dealer

Jul 06, 2017 Keshala Dias Business, Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has uspended Perpetual Treasuries Limited from acting as a Primary Dealer for six months with effect from July 06, 2017.
The Central Bank will take necessary measures to ensure that this regulatory action does not have a disruptive impact on the market. Action will also be taken to facilitate the handling of the interests of the customers and counter parties of PTL in an orderly manner.
