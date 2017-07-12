Latest update July 12th, 2017 3:09 PM

Cabinet grants approval to ban polythene, lunch sheets

Cabinet has granted approval to ban the use of lunch sheets, regiform and polythene bags.

The material, often used for wrapping food, will be banned from September 2017.

However, the legal aspects related to the initiative are yet to be prepared.

The following acts will be amended to support the ban:

  • National Environmental Act
  • Consumers Act
  • Importing and Exporting Act
  • The Food Act

Better late than never…

Lunch sheets and regiform boxes used to wrap food has caused major destruction to the environment, says the Central Environmental Authority.

According to many surveys it has been revealed that sources of water and waterways have been blocking as a result of polythene and regiform being collected in them.

The Authority further noted that a types of degradable polythene and plastic will also be introduced.


