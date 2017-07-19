Latest update July 19th, 2017 10:18 AM

BREAKING NEWS: ‘Lanka Clear’ to implement the Online Payment System for SL Customs

The Online Payment System for Sri Lanka Customs Department will go online tomorrow (July 20), said State Minister of Finance Eran Wickremeratne

And the platform is being implemented by Lanka Clear Pvt. Ltd. -which is partially owned by the Central Bank, state and commercial banks.

The information was also confirmed from the Sri Lanka Customs Department.

State Minister Wickremeratne has said the CBSL “should refrain from playing a dual role and should only focus on its responsibly of being only a regulator”.

The regulatory role of the Central bank is also highlighted in the Monetary Law act and the Payments and Settlements Systems Act No. 28 of 2005.


