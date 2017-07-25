BREAKING: Ravi Karunanayake re-summoned to Presidential Commission of Inquiry

Minister Ravi Karunanayake has been re-summoned to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into the Treasury Bond Scam on Wednesday (July 26).

The former Minister of Finance was summoned last Saturday (July 22) to appear before the commission today (July 25). However the minister informed the commission through a lawyer that he will not be able to appear.

Meanwhile the Presidential Commission’s tenure has been extended further by Three months. According to the government printer, the gazette in this regard will be issued today.

The commission was to expire on July 27.