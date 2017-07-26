Bond Scam: Ravi Karunanayake is a no show for the inquiry at the Presidential Commission

Jul 26, 2017 Lahiru Fernando Local, News Ticker, Top Slider 0
Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake has failed to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, citing unavailability due to attending the Security Council meeting which is currently underway.
The minister is scheduled to be present before the commission on August 2.
This is the second time Minister Karunanayake failed to appear before the commission.
Read More: Ravi Karunanayake re-summoned to Presidential Commission of Inquiry
Jul 24, 2017 0