Bond Scam: Ravi Karunanayake is a no show for the inquiry at the Presidential Commission

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake has failed to appear before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, citing unavailability due to attending the Security Council meeting which is currently underway.

The minister is scheduled to be present before the commission on August 2.

This is the second time Minister Karunanayake failed to appear before the commission.

