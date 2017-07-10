Issuing a media release, Minister of Finance and Mass Media Mangala Samaraweera notes that the proposed Bill for protection against enforced disappearances provides only for the future, and that it has nothing to do with the past incidents.

The government presented the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance Bill in Parliament on March 07. The Bill was to be taken up for debate last week, but the debate was rescheduled.

Through the media release, Minister Mangala Samaraweera noted that the proposed legislation is aimed at ensuring that every Sri Lankan citizen gets the freedom to live without fear of being a victim of enforced disappearance or abduction.

It further notes that such legislation will put an end to white-van culture and the trend of enforced disappearances and abductions carried out with the connivance of the state.