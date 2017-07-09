Authorities to re-home Meethotamulla, Gohagoda ‘garbage dump families’

The Urban Development Authority says that houses are to be provided in the Saalamulla area, to sixty families who were displaced following the collapse of the Meethotamulla Garbage Dump, by September.

Chairman of the UDA, Dr. Jagath Munasinghe, said that the houses are being constructed at present, adding that the cost of each house is four million rupees.

Dr. Jagath Munasinghe further said that houses have already been provided to 60 other families who were affected by the disaster.

Meanwhile, the Kandy Municipal Council says that compensation will be paid to 45 families who were evacuated from close proximity to the Gohagoda Garbage Dump.

Municipal Commissioner of Kandy, Chandana Tennekoon, said that compensation has been provided to thirteen families, adding that six more families will be compensated during the course of this week.

The Municipal Commissioner said that Rs.160 million has been allocated to be paid as compensation to these families.