Authorities hint of a decrease in rice prices in the coming weeks

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that there is a possibility for the prices of rice to reduce in the coming weeks. Secretary to the Ministry, Chinthaka Lokuhetty, said that 400,000 metric tonnes of rice will be imported from August.

Lokuhetty added that the rice will be imported from Myanmar, Thailand and Pakistan, adding that the necessary paperwork for this move is being prepared at present.

A special team toured a number of countries recently to look into the importation of rice to the country.