Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop calls on President Sirisena

Australia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Julie Bishop who is currently on an official visit to Sri Lanka, called on President Maithripala Sirisena on Thursday morning.

During her meeting with President Sirisena, the Australian Foreign Minister pledged Australia’s assistance to Sri Lanka’s programme to overcome the Dengue epidemic.

She announced that Australia would donate Rs. 58 million to the World Health Organisation to implement immediate Dengue prevention, management and eradication programs in Sri Lanka.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop also called on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe at Temple Trees today.

Thereafter, she held talks with Opposition Leader, R. Sampanthan.


