Ashutosh Maharaj: Followers win right to keep body in freezer

An Indian court has granted permission for the followers of a long-dead spiritual guru to preserve his body in a freezer.

Ashutosh Maharaj was the founder of the sect Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan (Divine Light Awakening Mission) and supposedly died of a cardiac arrest in 2014, the BBC reports.

The court’s decision comes after a three-year legal battle between disciples of the sect and Dalip Kumar Jha — who claims to be Maharaj’s son, and is fighting to cremate the body in line with Hindu custom.

Ever since Ashutosh died, his body has been preserved in a freezer by his followers at the DJJS headquarters at Nurmahal in Punjab’s Jalandhar district. His followers claim he had gone into a state of meditation and would return after fulfilment of his spiritual mission.