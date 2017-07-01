Latest update July 1st, 2017 4:07 PM

WE REPORT. YOU DECIDE

Latest News

Argentine football star Lionel Messi weds his long-time girlfriend

Jul 01, 2017 Local, Sports, Top Slider 0

Argentine football star Lionel Messi weds his long-time girlfriend

Argentine football star Lionel Messi has married his childhood sweetheart in his hometown in what has been called the “wedding of the century”.

A civil ceremony for Messi, 30, and Antonela Roccuzzo, 29, was held at a luxury hotel in the city of Rosario.

Some of the biggest names in soccer gathered in to see Barcelona striker Lionel Messi wed his long-time girlfriend.

Several Premier League players were also among the 260 guests, including Chelsea’s Cesc Fabregas and Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero.

An extra 350 police were drafted in to provide security for the event, which took place in Rosario, the city where Messi grew up before heading to Barcelona, where he has spent a playing career that has included winning FIFA’s World Player of the Year trophy five times.


For the latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
Related articles
More in this category

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

Watch Live

Newsfirst Watch Live

Watch Now

Satana Newsfirst
Newsfirst Janatha Wedikawa
Newsfirst Vantage Point
Newsfirst Ureport
News1st Outreach