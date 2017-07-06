Few areas of SL to have limited water supply in the near future

The coming weeks will be a tough one for Sri Lankan’s in some areas because of a limited water supply.

Though Colombo and some other areas are experiencing frequent rain these days, there are more areas which are experiencing dry weather conditions.

According to the Water Supply and Drainage Board, water supply ‘may have to be limited’ after the next two weeks due to the weather condition.

The following are the provinces affected by dry weather;

North

North Central

Eastern

North Western

Uva

Temporary solutions in action

According to the WSDB General Manager D. U. Sumanasekara, water shortage in Colombo North and North West Province has increased. He added that over thirty water bowsers have been allocated to distribute water to the affected areas.

Sumanasekara requested the public to use water sparingly as the rate of water levels of the rivers used to provide drinking water is reducing.