Arch Bishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith to GMOA – “treat the people instead of striking”

The Arch Bishop of Colombo his eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has requested the Government Medical Officers Association to postpone their strike scheduled for tomorrow (July 5).

His eminence called for the strike postpone at the Arch Bishops house, Colombo due to the dengue epidemic which has spread across the country.

He calls on the GMOA doctors to focus on providing much needed treatment to those affected by dengue, instead of striking.

The GMOA strike

Monday, July 3, was a normal day at work for the doctors of GMOA as they announced that they would strike, again, over SAITM.

The GMOA announced that it would begin the ‘island-wide indefinite strike’ on Wednesday (July 5).

As expected though, various factions of the society voiced their displeasure over the announced strike.

One of them were the voice of Mahinda Amaraweera (UPFA General Secretary), who said that GMOA should be more sensitive to the plight of patients.

He added that the association may not be able to continue the strike action in the face of unremitting opposition by the general public.

Meanwhile Min. S.B. Dissanayake has said that over 90% of doctors in the country are against the GMOA.

He added that the association does not represent the opinion of the doctors in Sri Lanka.