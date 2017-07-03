Anti-Corruption Committee Secretariat on its last legs?

January 29, 2015 – Prime Minister Ranil Wickramasinghe put forward a cabinet paper, calling for an institution to crack-down on large scale fraud and corruption during the previous administration.

The Anti-Corruption Committee Secretariat was thus born.

Being formed following the ‘January 8 revolution’, the secretariat was approved by the constitutional council and Cabinet.

Led by the Prime Minister himself, the secretariat has a sub-committee and a rapid response committee. The secretariat also has it’s own short-term and long-term goals.

The secretariat functioned at its premises for 28 months. Following the approval of the cabinet on the same day, it functioned till Friday, June 30 based on extensions provided to its tenure.

Having been aware of the expiration of the secretariat’s extension period, its secretary wrote to the Premier’s secretary a day before the expiration, to question what the officials should do after the tenure expired.

The officials serving at the secretariat, located behind Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister, remained till late (8.30 p.m.) on Saturday, July 1, hoping that someone would arrive from the Prime Minister’s office to move the equipment and documents contained at this premises.

However, the Secretary to the Prime Minister had not even acknowledged that he received such a letter.

Watch the following video for more on this story: