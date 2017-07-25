Tuesday, July 25 -10.30 pm:Distributing and unloading fuel has been declared an Essential Service from midnight, tonight.

According to the Gov. Printer, the gazette in this regard has been issued under the signature of Secretary to the President.

Wednesday, July 26

3.30 am: Following the declaration, SL Army and Police entered the Kollonawa and Muthurajawela Petroleum storage terminals at midnight.

The protesters obstructed and retaliated at first when Police attempted to enter the storage terminals.

However the SL Army arrived at the scene, and dispersed the protesting crowds as they entered the terminal.

7:20 am:

The Director General of Government Information Department has released an emergency communique, calling all workers related to fuel distribution and unloading to report back to work.

The notice has requested all workers to report back to work with immediate effect due to the declaration of an Essential Service.

If any worker fails to report back, they will be considered to have resigned.

The communique has also called back all bowsers involved in petrol distribution to their respective storage facilities as the supply of petroleum has been restored to normalcy by the government.



