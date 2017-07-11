AG’s Department to conduct investigation on Uma Oya Project

The Auditor General’s Department has taken steps to conduct an investigation into issues regarding the Uma Oya project.

Auditor General, Gamini Wijesinghe, that a number of issues pertaining to the commencement of the project will be inspected, adding that a team has been assigned for this matter.

Meanwhile, teams from the Universities of Peradeniya and Moratuwa are carrying out investigations to assess the damage caused to locals as a result of the Uma Oya Multu-Purpose project.

Member of the Committee comprising of Cabinet Ministers to look in to the matter, Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, said that there reports would be presented to the government soon.

Meanwhile, a team of Norwegian experts will be arriving in the country on July 31, to carry out a full investigation into the project.

The Minister said that construction work on the project has been temporarily suspended based on the findings of a team of experts from Switzerland.