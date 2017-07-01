Adele cancels last two shows after damaging vocal cords

Adele has cancelled the final two shows of her world tour, due to take place at London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend, after damaging her vocal cords.

The 29-year-old singer apologised after damaged vocal cords meant thousands of fans will miss out on seeing the star perform her last concerts of the year.

After 121 shows around the globe, “it turns out I have damaged my vocal cords,” she wrote in a note on Twitter. “And on medical advice I simply am unable to perform over the weekend. To say I’m heartbroken would be a complete understatement.”

Adele’s entire note to fans: