Over 80,000 Dengue patients reported – Western Province most affected

The National Dengue Control Unit states that around 87,000 dengue patients have been reported so far countrywide. Community Specialist Dr. Prashila Samaraweera said the highest number of Dengue patients were reported from the Western Province as well as the Kurunegala, Puttalam, Galle, Matara, Ratnapura, Kegalle and Jaffna Districts.

Director of the Colombo National Hospital Dr. Anil Jasinghe said dengue patients are currently receiving treatment at sixteen wards within the hospital.